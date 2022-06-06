NBA Odds: Celtics Return To Boston As Favorites For Game 3 Vs. Warriors Boston and Golden State split the first two games at Chase Center by Ricky Doyle 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics either can look at the glass as half empty or half full after losing Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

It’s obviously discouraging for Boston to suffer a 19-point defeat, but on the bright side, the Celtics split the first two games at Chase Center and now return to TD Garden as the favorites for Game 3.

DraftKings Sportsbook installed the Celtics as 3.5-point home favorites for Game 3 on Wednesday night, with the total set at 212.5. Boston is -160 on the moneyline, whereas Golden State has +140 odds to pull off an outright road upset.

Playing in front of their home crowd hasn’t guaranteed success for the Celtics this postseason, as they’ve often looked much better away from their own barn, but surely there’s a certain level of comfort that comes with returning to TD Garden after such a lopsided loss in San Francisco in Game 2. Green Teamers undoubtedly will be full of energy when Game 3 tips off Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

It’s also worth noting Boston has performed well coming off losses, going 6-0 SU in such scenarios during the playoffs (3-0 against the Milwaukee Bucks plus 3-0 against the Miami Heat). This marks the Celtics’ first opportunity to continue that trend against the Warriors.