Celtics Announce Halftime Performer For Game 6 At TD Garden

The Celtics called on a Massachusetts native to perform at halftime

by

The Boston Celtics are on the brink of elimination, needing to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors to keep their season alive.

So in what will be their final game at TD Garden this season, the Celtics are bringing in a Massachusetts native to perform at halftime.

Joyner Lucas is a Grammy-nominated rapper from Worcester, Mass. He joins former Grammy-award winner Nelly and famed halftime performer “Red Panda” as Boston’s halftime performers throughout the best-of-seven series.

Boston will look to keep its season alive on Thursday night at TD Garden with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

More Celtics:

How Celtics, Warriors Fans Should Feel About Game 6 Referee Crew
NESN 360 cta
Rory McIlroy
Previous Article

How Rory McIlroy Felt About Bucking First-Round Trend During U.S. Open
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka
Next Article

Could Celtics Make Lineup Change For Game 6? Ime Udoka Weighs In

Picked For You

Related