Celtics Announce Halftime Performer For Game 6 At TD Garden

The Boston Celtics are on the brink of elimination, needing to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors to keep their season alive.

So in what will be their final game at TD Garden this season, the Celtics are bringing in a Massachusetts native to perform at halftime.

You?ll want to stay in your seats for this one ??? pic.twitter.com/2c8i6Asg4s — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 16, 2022

Joyner Lucas is a Grammy-nominated rapper from Worcester, Mass. He joins former Grammy-award winner Nelly and famed halftime performer “Red Panda” as Boston’s halftime performers throughout the best-of-seven series.

Boston will look to keep its season alive on Thursday night at TD Garden with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.