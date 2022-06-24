Celtics’ Ime Udoka Shares ‘Main Message’ To Jayson Tatum For Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum struggled to find his shooting groove during the Celtics’ run in the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

Boston ultimately fell to Golden State in six games, and while Tatum wasn’t the sole reason the Celtics lost, his shooting woes and missed free throws certainly didn’t help.

Now Tatum will enter the offseason as he looks to correct the wrongs from the 2021-22 NBA season so he can be in tip-top shape for the Celtics when the new season tips off.

Head coach Ime Udoka on Friday met with reporters to talk Boston’s draft pick in JD Davison, the season as a whole and his message to Tatum after a long season that ended in heartbreak.

“He had a great year,” Udoka told reporters over Zoom, via Spotrac’s Keith Smith. “My main message to him was to get his rest and get his body right. He had a long year from the Olympics to the end of the Finals.”

There’s still plenty of optimism surrounding the Celtics going into next year, but Tatum being able to shoot on a consistent basis only would add more to that.