David Ortiz’s 2013 ALCS Grand Slam Really Angered One Red Sox Player

NESN Logo Sign In

Blasting a game-tying grand slam in Game 2 of the 2013 American League Championship Series was one segment in the catalog of David Ortiz bringing great joy to Boston Red Sox fans.

On the opposite end of the emotional spectrum when Big Papi came up clutch against the Tigers was John Schreiber.

Schreiber, who Boston claimed off waivers back in February of 2021, is a Michigan native and grew up a diehard Tigers fan. The right-hander was 19 years old when Ortiz sent Torii Hunter flying into the Red Sox bullpen, and he wasn’t able to completely contain his frustration.

“Me throwing some laundry at my door, almost breaking my bedroom door while my whole family was asleep,” Schreiber said on the “Bradfo Sho” podcast as he recalled his reaction to Ortiz’s memorable round-tripper, as transcribed by WEEI.

Even years after the grand slam, which put the Red Sox further on track to win the 2013 World Series, Schreiber didn’t take kindly to the highlight.

“A few years ago when I was out of pro ball if I saw that clip I would be like, ‘Alright, C’mon. Get this out of here. I don’t want to see it.’ We were stacked,” Schreiber said.

One has to imagine Schreiber now looks at Ortiz in a more positive light, as the fourth-year pro has become a valuable member of Boston’s bullpen. Scheiber currently owns a 0.87 ERA through 20 appearances (20 2/3 total innings) this season.