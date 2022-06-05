Everyone Sent Out Same Tweet After Patrice Bergeron Won Fifth Selke

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron will need to open some more space on his trophy case.

The NHL on Sunday announced Bergeron is the recipient of the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the 2021-22 season. It marked the fifth time the Boston Bruins captain has won the award, which annually is handed out to the forward who best excels in defensive aspects of the game.

Bergeron now is in a league of his own in terms of Selke wins, as he broke a tie with Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens legend Bob Gainey who claimed the award in the first four years of its existence. Following Bergeron’s record-breaking win, countless hockey fans took to Twitter to suggest an update to one of the NHL’s more prestigious awards.

Time will tell if this is the last Selke Trophy that Bergeron will put on his remarkable résumé. The future Hall of Fame center, who turns 36 in late July, has yet to make a decision about his NHL future.