Garrett Whitlock’s Start For Red Sox Hasn’t Been Replicated Since 2012

Garrett Whitlock logged a very unique start as Boston Red Sox picked up a much-needed win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

In the effort, Whitlock strayed away from his typical strikeout-heavy performances, and instead leaned on soft contact to produce an efficient outing. So much so, that he didn’t strike out a single batter.

In six innings the right-hander allowed one unearned run and five hits on 70 pitches, 50 for strikes. The stat line Whitlock posted hadn’t been produced in a decade.

“Garrett Whitlock is the third Red Sox pitcher this century to have an outing of six innings, zero strikeouts and zero earned runs,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted Wednesday. “The others: Aaron Cook in 2012, Curt Schilling in 2007.”

While unique, the outing was quite effective, leading the team to a 7-1 win over the Reds.

The Red Sox begin a West Coast road trip, starting with the Athletics in Oakland Coliseum. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.