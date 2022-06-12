Ime Udoka ‘Optimistic’ Robert Williams Will Be Ready For NBA Finals Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

While Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will undoubtedly be listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, his status for the contest comes with more of a question mark than normal.

That’s due to Williams tweaking his left knee that has ailed him throughout the postseason during Boston’s Game 4 defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

“He did not do a specific thing, so doesn’t know when it happened,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters during his media availability on Sunday. “He just sprinted up and down one time after one possession, and it was bothering him a little bit and that’s why he asked to come out. So, not a specific incident. We watched the film and nothing stood out there. Obviously, (the injury) led to the blow by with (Steph) Curry where he couldn’t move great on that possession.”

Before the finals even began, Udoka called Williams “day-to-day” due to the soreness he has felt in his surgically-repaired knee. Williams has played in seven straight postseason games after missing six of Boston’s first seven playoff contests.

Having the finals schedule drawn out has helped Williams, giving him multiple days to rest after games except following Game 3. But while Udoka is feeling good that Williams will be available to play in a pivotal Game 5, he still is a game-time decision.

“Doing better. The day off, the rest (with) today and tomorrow,” Udoka said. “Optimistic he’ll be good to go, but we’ll test it before the game as usual.”

Williams has been a defensive difference-maker on the floor for the Celtics during the finals, and is averaging 6.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. In Game 4, Williams logged his highest minute total of the playoffs by playing 31 minutes.