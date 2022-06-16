Isaiah Thomas Warns Celtics’ Robert Williams About Playing Through Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Isaiah Thomas seemingly believes Robert Williams III is in jeopardy of making the same mistake he made with the Celtics.

Williams suffered a torn meniscus on March 28 but managed to return to game action for Boston in Game 3 of the Celtics’ first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. It hasn’t been a seamless bounce back for Williams, who only played in three of Boston’s seven second-round games against the Milwaukee Bucks and missed Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Williams recently revealed the extent of his injury to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes. The 24-year-old has been forced to stick with a process of icing, deep tissue massaging and other treatments over the course of off days. Williams also had been draining his knee, but he halted that procedure after the Celtics told him he wasn’t at risk of further injuring his knee.

Thomas can’t help but wonder if the C’s aren’t being totally honest with the fourth-year pro.

“Heard that before lol,” Thomas tweeted Thursday morning.

Thomas played through a hip injury in the 2017 playoffs up until Boston lost the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics traded the two-time All-Star to the Cavaliers that summer and were forced to tack on a second-round pick to the deal after Cleveland discovered the severity of Thomas’ injury. Thomas ultimately only played 15 games with the Cavs and proceeded to play for six different teams over a five-year span.

At this point, Thomas is a shell of the MVP contender he was years ago. Comparing different injuries of two very different types of players is a useless exercise, but Green Teamers better hope the Celtics are being very cognizant of Williams’ knee. Not just for the remainder of the NBA Finals, but in the offseason as well.