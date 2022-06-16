CT Sun Sign Jazmine Jones, 12th Overall Pick In 2020 WNBA Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun signed 6-foot guard Jazmine Jones on Wednesday. This made for the third player on the roster with the last name Jones.

Besides newly added Jazmine Jones, the Sun team has 6-foot-3 forward Brionna Jones and reigning WNBA’s Most Valuable Player Jonquel Jones.

Coming out of Louisville, Jazmine Jones was selected 12th overall by the New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft. In her first season in the W, which took place in a bubble arena in Florida due to COVID-19, she came out on top across all rookies in steals. She remained with the Liberty for the 2021 season but was claimed off waivers by the Indiana Fever before the start of this season. Jones was let go by the Fever toward the end of April.

With star point guard Jasmine Thomas out for the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, the Sun saw Jones as a good fit. The Sun have dealt with rebounding from injuries and setbacks in years past, such as last season when a key piece of the roster, forward Alyssa Thomas, was out with a torn Achilles.

Sun fans are happy with the decision to sign Jones. Some even took to the comment section of the Sun’s social media post on their Instagram and Facebook account to express their opinion.

Jones made her debut for the Sun in Wednesday’s contest against the Atlanta Dream. She played 11:24 in the win. Sun fans are eager to see her performance in the next game when they host the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. ET. Catch the game on NESN+.