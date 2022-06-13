Jakobi Meyers Reportedly Signs Patriots Tender; Here’s What That Means

NESN Logo Sign In

After a three-month wait, New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers finally signed his second-round restricted free agent tender Monday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The tender is a one-year, $3.99 million contract for the upcoming season, more than doubling the overall value of the three-year, $1.77 million deal Meyers signed as an undrafted rookie in 2019.

Meyers’ representatives remain in talks with the Patriots about a potential long-term contract, per Schefter’s report. His tender sets him up to hit unrestricted free agency next spring.

Meyers led all Patriots in catches and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. In 2021, he set career highs in all three receiving categories (83-866-2) and played 84.2% of offensive snaps, third-most on the team behind quarterback Mac Jones, center David Andrews and right guard Shaq Mason.

Speaking with reporters after last week’s mandatory Patriots minicamp, Meyers said he “definitely” wants to sign a contract that would keep him in New England long-term.

“Who wouldn’t, honestly?” the 25-year-old said. “It’s a great place to be. The guys in the locker room — I’ve learned more about being a man just from them than probably my whole life. It’s just been great to be around those guys. It’s a great city to be in. I’m happy here. God blessed me with that opportunity, and how could you not jump at it?”