NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran provided a spark Monday night.

The Boston Red Sox took down the Detroit Tigers by a score of 5-2 to win the first game of the series. Josh Winckowski picked up his second win of the season.

Duran went 2-3 on the night with a double and two stolen bases, helping the Red Sox get a series-opening win.

To hear what the outfielder had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.