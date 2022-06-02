NBA Finals Injury Report: Robert Williams, Otto Porter Set For Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NBA Finals tips off Thursday night, and the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors should be at full strength heading into Chase Center.

The Celtics and the Warriors released their injury reports prior to Game 1, and for Boston, Robert Williams III is available to play. And coach Ime Udoka confirmed in his pregame presser he will start, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. The plan for Williams is to have him play around 20 minutes. Time Lord has missed seven games this postseason due to a knee injury.

Marcus Smart has been battling through injuries in the NBA playoffs, but Udoka also confirmed he is good to go as well, per Mark Medina of The Mercury News.

Golden State had been dealing with injuries from three of their role players heading into Game 1, but Steve Kerr confirmed in his pregame presser Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are available for Game 1, but the Warriors coach did not commit to the trio being part of Thursday’s rotation, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

The NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET.