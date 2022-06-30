NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Finalizing Buyout With Pistons, Will Become Free Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Kemba Walker will be a free agent.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons and the guard are finalizing a buyout of Walker’s remaining $9.2 million contract. He will become a free agent when he clears waivers.

Walker was traded to Detroit from the New York Knicks last week.

The four-time All-Star missed the second half of the 2021-22 NBA season after being hindered by injury. He played in just 37 games for the Knicks last year.

Walker’s time with the Boston Celtics also was met with injuries and several missed games, oftentimes not playing on a second night of a back-to-back.

Now we wait and see if Walker will end up on yet another team for the upcoming season.