NBA Twitter Reacts To Steph Curry’s Game 4 Performance

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are now tied in their best-of-seven NBA Finals series and all anyone want’s to talk about is Warriors superstar Steph Curry. And rightfully so.
After all, it’s not every day that someone scores 43 points in a must-win NBA Finals game on the road. So when Curry did it, NBA Twitter made sure to give him his flowers.
Steph Curry will have an opportunity to build upon that performance when the Celtics and Warriors head out west for Game 5 of their NBA Finals series. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from Chase Center.