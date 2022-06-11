NBA Twitter Reacts To Steph Curry’s Game 4 Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are now tied in their best-of-seven NBA Finals series and all anyone want’s to talk about is Warriors superstar Steph Curry. And rightfully so.

After all, it’s not every day that someone scores 43 points in a must-win NBA Finals game on the road. So when Curry did it, NBA Twitter made sure to give him his flowers.

Chef is INSANE!!! ????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

AMAZING — Joel ?Troel? Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 11, 2022

Yea man Steph different! My goodness! ? — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) June 11, 2022

He?s really good at the game of basketball — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 11, 2022

Steph Curry on this Warriors team: pic.twitter.com/ssnTlbIAx7 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 11, 2022

Warriors players love being wide open because it provides a clean line of vision for them to pass to a quadruple-teamed Steph Curry. — Wobphen Curry (@WorldWideWob) June 11, 2022

One of the truly great performances in NBA Finals history: Steph Curry? — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) June 11, 2022

Steph Curry will have an opportunity to build upon that performance when the Celtics and Warriors head out west for Game 5 of their NBA Finals series. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from Chase Center.