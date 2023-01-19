Finals Loss To Warriors Influenced These Improvements In Celtics

The Celtics will host the Warriors on Thursday night, marking the first meeting between the two squads at TD Garden since Boston’s NBA Finals loss on June 16, 2022.

The occasion is sure to draw attention from around the basketball world, but one thing that has become clear through the first half of this season is the fact that these are not the same teams that met up on the Finals stage.

On one hand, the defending world champion Warriors have struggled. Despite having Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole all return, the bench unit was decimated this offseason and has forced Steve Kerr’s hand into playing the likes of Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo on a nightly basis.

Why is that a bad thing? Well, their 22-22 record pretty much tells the story.

On the other hand, the Celtics have somehow continued to improve despite a tumultuous offseason that saw head coach Ime Udoka suspended and starter Robert Williams III sidelined for the first two months of the regular season.

None of that has seemed to effect Boston, who has a league-best 33-12 record.

How have the Celtics improved? Williams seems to have the answer.