NBA Writer Believes Celtics Could Make Intriguing Draft Day Trade

Taking place Thursday, June 23, the 2022 NBA Draft will represent the one week mark of the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Already back on the horse, looking to overcome that championship hump, the Celtics could be enticed to trade Aaron Nesmith for the Orlando Magic’s No. 32 pick, according to Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes.

“For my money, it’s too early for the Boston Celtics to give up on Aaron Nesmith,” Hughes wrote. “…That said, the 14th pick in the 2020 draft is probably the Celtics’ most useful (realistic) trade chip. Nesmith was billed as one of the hardest-playing, sweetest-shooting prospects in his class. Still just 22, he could deliver on that promise in a bigger and more consistent role with a team playing lower-stakes games.

“The Orlando Magic have the No. 32 pick and tons of guards but few promising options at Nesmith’s position. Getting him for a second-rounder would be a coup from their perspective. If Boston wants to trim its tax bill by swapping a lottery-scaled contract for a cheaper second-round alternative, this would achieve that goal.”

Aaron Nesmith hasn’t exactly lived up to his pre-draft billing as a potential sharp-shooter, connecting on just 27% of his 3-point attempts for the Celtics in 2021-22. Nesmith has stated his desire to return to form, but a change of scenery can work wonders for a struggling young player.

The No. 32 pick is far from a premier selection in the NBA Draft, but has yielded solid results over the years. Jevon Carter, Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell have all carved out roles for themselves on playoff teams in recent seasons, with the worst case scenario being added financial flexibility for the Celtics.

The NBA draft is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.