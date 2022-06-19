Neil Diamond Sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ Live At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t the best night at the plate for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park, but the fans got their money’s worth due to a live rendition of “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.

Neil Diamond singing "Sweet Caroline" at Fenway Park is incredible ? ? pic.twitter.com/P1yRDJR5ho — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 19, 2022

Diamond, a native New Yorker, has become a Boston legend over the years, as the Red Sox play his 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline” during the eighth inning of every home game at Fenway Park.

It was the first time that Diamond has been back at Fenway since April, 2013, when he made an appearance in the immediate aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing.

A musical about the 81-year-old’s life called “Neil Diamond: A Beautiful Noise” will begin its world premiere six-week engagement at Boston?s Emerson Colonial on Tuesday, June 21. The production will then open on Broadway this fall. Diamond himself retired from touring in 2018 following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.