U.S. Open Tee Times, Pairings: Final Round Promises Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open kicks off Sunday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

The storylines are a plenty, as some of the top players in the world struggled in round three, allowing for some fun names to climb into contention. Will Zalatoris was the main beneficiary of the poor day overall, shooting a 67 and taking over the lead at 4-under.

The final round of the major championship is set for Sunday. The United States Golf Association have set tee times and pairings with the leaders set to tee off later in the day.

The tee times and pairings are as follows (times ET):

8:49 a.m. – Stewart Hagestad (a), Harris English

9:00 a.m. – Brandon Matthews, Sebastian Söderberg

9:11 a.m. – Wil Besseling, Chris Naegel

9:22 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Austin Greaser (a)

9:33 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Grayson Murray

9:44 a.m. – MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren

9:55 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Max Homa

10:06 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Sam Bennett (a)

10:17 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Todd Sinnott

10:28 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, K.H. Lee

10:39 a.m. – Travis Vick (a), Brooks Koepka

10:50 a.m. – Justin Rose, Sam Stevens

11:01 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Beau Hossler

11:12 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Andrew Putnam

11:23 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Mackenzie Hughes

11:34 a.m. – Richard Bland, Adam Scott

11:45 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Thomas Pieters

11:56 a.m. – Joohyung Kim, Adam Schenk

12:07 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Cameron Tringale

12:18 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

12:29 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Patrick Rodgers

12:40 p.m. – Brian Harman, Davis Riley

12:51 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson

1:02 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sebastián Muñoz

1:13 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise

1:24 p.m. – Matthew NeSmith, Séamus Power

1:35 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

1:46 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Joel Dahmen

1:57 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

2:08 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin

2:19 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm

2:30 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

(a): amateur

The weekend is shaping to be a special one with some of the top golfers in the world, a young gun on his way to a top ranking (Zalatoris) and a Mass. native (Bradley) vying for the U.S. Open crown.

You can follow along throughout the week with NESN’s coverage from The Country Club here.