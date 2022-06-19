U.S. Open Tee Times, Pairings: Final Round Promises Drama

The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open kicks off Sunday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
The storylines are a plenty, as some of the top players in the world struggled in round three, allowing for some fun names to climb into contention. Will Zalatoris was the main beneficiary of the poor day overall, shooting a 67 and taking over the lead at 4-under.
The final round of the major championship is set for Sunday. The United States Golf Association have set tee times and pairings with the leaders set to tee off later in the day.
The tee times and pairings are as follows (times ET):
8:49 a.m. – Stewart Hagestad (a), Harris English
9:00 a.m. – Brandon Matthews, Sebastian Söderberg
9:11 a.m. – Wil Besseling, Chris Naegel
9:22 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Austin Greaser (a)
9:33 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Grayson Murray
9:44 a.m. – MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren
9:55 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Max Homa
10:06 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Sam Bennett (a)
10:17 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Todd Sinnott
10:28 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, K.H. Lee
10:39 a.m. – Travis Vick (a), Brooks Koepka
10:50 a.m. – Justin Rose, Sam Stevens
11:01 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Beau Hossler
11:12 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Andrew Putnam
11:23 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Mackenzie Hughes
11:34 a.m. – Richard Bland, Adam Scott
11:45 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Thomas Pieters
11:56 a.m. – Joohyung Kim, Adam Schenk
12:07 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Cameron Tringale
12:18 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
12:29 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Patrick Rodgers
12:40 p.m. – Brian Harman, Davis Riley
12:51 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson
1:02 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sebastián Muñoz
1:13 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise
1:24 p.m. – Matthew NeSmith, Séamus Power
1:35 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy
1:46 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Joel Dahmen
1:57 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
2:08 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin
2:19 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm
2:30 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
(a): amateur
The weekend is shaping to be a special one with some of the top golfers in the world, a young gun on his way to a top ranking (Zalatoris) and a Mass. native (Bradley) vying for the U.S. Open crown.
You can follow along throughout the week with NESN’s coverage from The Country Club here.