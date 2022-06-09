Patriots Cancel Final Practice Of Three-Day Mandatory Minicamp

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ three-day mandatory minicamp wound up being a two-day event instead.

With heavy rain and thunderstorms hitting the Foxboro, Mass., area on Thursday morning, head coach Bill Belichick opted to cancel the Patriots’ third and final minicamp practice.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold two additional voluntary organized team activities next Monday and Tuesday — with the former being open to the media — before breaking for the summer. In recent years, Belichick often has canceled the final week of OTAs and replaced them with team-building activities. The Patriots have yet to announce whether they plan to do so again this year.

Once their spring practice slate concludes, Patriots players will be off until training camp begins in late July. The team has yet to announce its training camp schedule. Training camp practices will be open to reporters and the public.

Standouts from New England’s abbreviated minicamp included quarterback Mac Jones, who impressed with his deep passing in both practices, and under-the-radar wide receiver Tre Nixon, who was on the receiving end of three Jones deep balls and showed consistency throughout.