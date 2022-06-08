Rhamondre Stevenson Not Sweating Changes Made To Patriots Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Fans, reporters and pundits might be making a big deal about the revamped Patriots offense — but the players are a different story.

Throughout voluntary OTAs and after Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice, New England’s players downplayed the significance of the changes made to the coaching, playcalling and terminology on the offense. In fact, some, especially Kendrick Bourne, have gone so far as to praise the staff, including Joe Judge, for what they’ve done this offseason.

Of course, some of that likely is Patriots-speak, because players surely won’t share their true feelings if they have negative feelings toward the direction of the offense. But running back Rhamondre Stevenson sounds genuinely unaffected by adjustments made to a system that he worked hard to learn as a rookie.

“Just go back to Square 1 — it’s a new year, anyways,” he said after Tuesday’s minicamp opener. “New scheme, that’s going to be a part of it, anyway, no matter with coaching changes or not. So, just learning new things and getting familiar with the new system.”

Before practice, Bill Belichick indicated the most significant changes will be made to the offense’s notoriously complex language. “It’s a good time to streamline things,” he said.

It’s all the same to Stevenson, who noted his offseason focus has centered around route-running and becoming a more viable third-down back.

“You just gotta get in your books and know the playbook,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what it was called last year. You just gotta be a student of the game and pick up quick — it’s the NFL.”