Phil Mickelson First-Round Debacle Casts Doubt In Weekend Appearance

BROOKLINE — Phil Mickelson has received a positive welcome from the majority of those attending the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club.

Unfortunately for them, it seems Mickelson won’t be sticking around long.

Mickelson, who recently has found his name in headlines after departing the PGA Tour and joining the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series, seems well on his way to finishing below the cut line in the 122nd U.S. Open. The initial field of 156 players will be reduced to the low 60 scores and ties after the conclusion of Friday’s second round.

Mickelson took part in what proved to be a first-round debacle Thursday at the historic course in Brookline. He shot 5-over through six holes and turned that into 7-over par through 14 holes. It dropped Mickelson well down the leaderboard as he, at one point, was in 140th place and 10 shots back of first place. Only nine golfers carded a worse score than Mickelson at that point.

Mickelson recorded frontside bogies on the par-4 1st, par-4 3rd and par-4 5th, with a double on the 196-yard par-3 6th. He didn’t start the backside much better, with a bogie on the par-4 10th and a double on the par-4 12th.

Not everyone had as much trouble as Mickelson, however. There was a crowd atop the leaderboard, with World No. 3 Rory McIlroy among the group after carding a 3-under par 67.

Mickelson will begin his second round Friday at 8:02 a.m. ET, with his group teeing off on the 10th hole.