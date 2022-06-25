Red Sox GM Reveals What Team Could Look For At MLB Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over a month away and the Red Sox could benefit from bolstering their bullpen.

Boston has turned things around this season after an abysmal April that left it at the bottom of the American League East standings. The offense was flat and the bullpen couldn’t hold on to any lead and it seemed as if fans were in for a long season.

But it appears the players have found their groove and while pitching isn’t as big an issue as April, the Red Sox certainly could afford to bolster their bullpen with a reliable arm.

So, is that what they plan to do?

“Yeah, that is certainly a possibility,” general manager Brian O’Halloran said during his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” earlier this week. “When you talk to contending teams every year around the trade deadline, almost all of them want to improve their bullpen. So, it’s an area that you can almost always improve.

“We have had some ups and downs there, but we’ve also had some (good) performances, so we’ll see how that goes.”

It will be interesting to see what the Red Sox do come Aug. 2, especially if they continue to climb in the standings.