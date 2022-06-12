Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Explains Late-Inning Bullpen Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

Who the Boston Red Sox should use as their primary closer has been a pressing question for the majority of the season.

Austin Davis has impressed throughout the year and showed the skillset to take on the position. Tanner Houck has transitioned into his bullpen role and is willing to be brought in for any situation that is asked of him.

But on Saturday night, it was Hansel Robles who got the nod to close out the game. The Red Sox held a 6-5 lead against the Seattle Mariners after Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run at the top of the ninth inning.

Robles, however, could not maintain the lead for Boston. The Mariners rallied back and won the game off a Dylan Moore RBI single. It was the fourth blown save of the year for Robles and the 13th blown save for the Red Sox.

“The way I see it — you do everything possible to win tonight, and maybe tomorrow, it rains and the roof doesn’t work,” manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That’s the way I see it. We did a lot of good things today. Those guys are grinding. We pushed some guys to the limit — (Jake) Diekman, (Matt) Straham, Robles. And you try to do everything possible with what you have in that day, and then you turn the page and be ready for tomorrow.”

Houck was relied upon as the closer Friday night and got the save. The right hander helped Boston earn its fourth straight win in one-run games — a streak broken Saturday night. In his three-year career, Houck has never pitched in back-to-back outings.

“We decided he (Houck) wasn’t available before the game, so that’s why you didn’t see him,” Cora said. “We talked about it, and obviously, the decision, it’s not only me. It’s the whole group. He hasn’t pitched back-to-back — that’s something that we have to get him ready for, just to push him that way doesn’t make sense.”