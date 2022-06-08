Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Bullpen Lights Out In Extra-Inning Win Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox rode excellent performances from their starting pitchers to win five straight games heading into Tuesday’s road matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

But to keep the Red Sox’s winning streak rolling along, it was their bullpen making a significant mark in Boston’s 6-5 victory in 10 innings over the Angels on Tuesday.

Boston’s bullpen arms picked up starter Garrett Whitlock, who labored through four innings, as five relievers combined to give up just a single run and only two hits in six innings of work to help Boston come from behind to edge the Angels.

“The bullpen, they did an amazing job,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We went to the bullpen quick, and (Hirokazu) Sawamura was outstanding and (Austin) Davis. We kept going and going. They’re rested because of what the starters have done. We did an outstanding job from there.”

After Jake Diekman allowed a run in the fifth in his only inning of work, the Red Sox’s bullpen completely shut down the Angels. First it was Sawamura, who has recently shuffled back and forth from the big-league club and Triple-A Worcester, tossing a perfect 1 1/3 innings. Davis then came on in relief and got two outs to end the seventh inning.

Cora next went to Tanner Houck, who made the biggest contribution out of any of Boston’s relievers. Houck tossed two scoreless innings and got out of a pressure-packed jam in the bottom of the ninth. After surrendering a leadoff double to Tyler Wade, Houck got a pop out and two strikeouts, including fanning Jo Adell to end the threat. Houck ended up earning the win.

“About slowing down the moment, not making the pressure get to you,” Houck told Jahmai Webster following the contest, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Just sit back, take a deep breath and enjoy the moment.”