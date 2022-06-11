Red Sox Send Garrett Whitlock To IL, Announce Other Roster Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a multitude of roster moves ahead of Friday?s series-opening game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

They placed Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation, retroactive to June 9. Reliever Phillips Valdez was selected to take Whitlock?s spot on the active roster.

Boston also selected Rob Refsnyder to the 40-man roster. He will start in right field and lead off vs. the Mariners on Friday. First pitch is at 10:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all of the action on NESN. To make room for Refsnyder, the Red Sox designated infielder Jonathan Araúz for assignment.

Whitlock has a 2-1 record with a 3.51 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 13 appearances (nine starts) this season. The soon-to-be 26-year old was scheduled to pitch on Sunday, so Boston will need to find a replacement for him, likely one of their many young pitching prospects working in Triple-A Worcester.