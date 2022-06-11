Matthew Judon Among Celebrities Attending Celtics-Warriors Game 4

The stars returned to TD Garden on Friday

BOSTON — One game after the New England Patriots were represented by owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick, fan-favorite Matthew Judon was among the celebrities in attendance for Game 4 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Judon was joined by Patriots running back Damien Harris, Olympian Aly Raisman, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, who is a Mass. native, along with former Celtics Bill Walton, Antoine Walker, Jason Terry, ML Carr, Ryan Gomes, Charlie Scott, Glenn McDonald and Mal Graham, according to a release from the NBA.

The Celtics took the floor at TD Garden looking to extend their 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

