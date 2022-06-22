Red Sox Star Trevor Story ‘Takes A Lot Of Pride’ In This Stat

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox scored five runs in their win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Three of them were provided by Trevor Story.

Story gave the Red Sox a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in the bottom of the fourth inning when we walloped a three-run home run off of Tigers start Beau Briske. Facing a 1-1 count, Story jumped all over an 85 mph slider from Briske and sent it well over the Green Monster in left field.

The two-time All-Star now has knocked in seven runs over Boston’s last seven games and he leads the team with 48 RBIs on the season. That’s no small feat playing for a club that features the likes of Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. While some folks in today’s game might not value a player’s RBI total as much as in years past, the stat still means a great deal to Story.

“It’s a stat that I have taken a lot of pride in in the past,” Story told reporters, per MLB.com. “I feel like people are kind of losing the love for it out there in the analytic world. But it’s something, playing alongside (Nolan) Arenado and seeing the way he did it for so many years, driving in 100, that was something that I strived to do. I’ve done it before, and it’s something that means a lot to me. I like coming through in those spots.”

Story only eclipsed the 100-RBI threshold once in his first six MLB seasons (108 with the Colorado Rockies in 2018). Considering he’s almost at 50 on the year before the calendar has even flipped to July, the 29-year-old is in a great spot to rack up triple-digit RBIs in his first season with the Red Sox.

Boston’s second baseman will try to add to his total Wednesday night when the Red Sox try to complete a three-game series sweep of the Tigers. NESN’s full coverage of the finale begins at 6 p.m. ET.