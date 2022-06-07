Red Sox Third Base Coach Carlos Febles With Key Moment In Win Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

For the Boston Red Sox to score their only run in Monday’s 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels, it took a bit of a risk from third base coach Carlos Febles.

But Febles’ calculation to wave home Alex Verdugo was flawless. Verdugo scored all the way from first on a single to left-center by Christian Vázquez in the top of the second inning for the game’s only run.

While Michael Wacha’s sensational complete-game performance highlighted the victory, Febles’ awareness on the scoring play earned him high praise from Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“Carlos Febles, he was our best offensive player today with that send,” Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Wins like this, Michael is the star. He was amazing for us, but it’s a total team effort.”

Cora made sure to credit Vázquez and Verdugo for their contributions to the win as well. Verdugo’s heads-up baserunning was essential to him scoring, as he took off on a 3-2 pitch before Vázquez lined a single to the outfield.

Febles noticed center fielder Mike Trout relay the throw into second base to prevent Vázquez from trying to stretch his hit into a double. Febles never hesitated in waving Verdugo around, as Verdugo beat the eventual throw home with a head-first slide.

“It starts with a great primarily lead by Dugie,” Cora said. “They were actually playing behind on that 3-2 count and he was able to get a great primarily lead, and he took off. He had more room to work there, and that was the difference. Carlos recognized the throw by Trout to second base, and he took a chance and it was a great send. It was amazing.”