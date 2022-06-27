Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Connor Seabold To Start Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will look to continue their seven-game win streak when they begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Boston made a handful of roster moves in the hours leading up to first pitch with the team calling up right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold. The 26-year-old Seabold, who has excelled in Triple-A Worcester this season, will take the mound for the second time in his MLB career Monday.

The Blue Jays will counter with right-hander Kevin Gausman.

Rob Refsnyder will take over at the leadoff spot with Jarren Duran placed on the restricted list. Refsnyder will patrol right field with Alex Verdugo playing left and batting fifth while Jackie Bradley Jr. plays in center and bats eighth.

First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and pregame coverage on NESN begins at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch Live” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (42-31)

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B