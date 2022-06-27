Red Sox Announce Roster Moves Before Series Opener In Toronto

NESN Logo Sign In

The surging Boston Red Sox will open their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, but before doing so the club officially announced a handful of roster moves previously acknowledged by manager Alex Cora.

The Red Sox placed both right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck and outfielder Jarren Duran on the restricted list while recalling right-hander Connor Seabold from Triple-A Worcester. Boston also elevated infielder Yolmer Sánchez to its major league roster from Triple-A Worcester.

Seabold, 26, who has posted an impressive 5-1 record with a 2.09 ERA in 11 starts in Worcester, will make his second major league start Monday.

Sánchez, a veteran of seven major league seasons, signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox and has hit .253 with eight home runs in 68 games in Worcester. Cora previously said the plan is to play Sánchez in the series finale to give Trevor Story the day off.

The Red Sox, who now are atop the American League Wild Card standings, are winners of their last seven games. First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 7:07 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.