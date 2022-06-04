Red Sox Wrap: Boston Begins Road Trip With Win Over Athletics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox started their 10-game West Coast road trip off on the right note with a 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night at RingCentral Coliseum.

With the win, the Red Sox inch closer to the .500 mark with a 25-27 record while the A’s drop to 20-34.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Remember less than three weeks ago when Nathan Eovaldi allowed five home runs in one inning to the Houston Astros? Turns out, that’s a complete outlier of a performance for the Red Sox ace, who has been terrific since that outing.

Eovaldi, who tossed his first career complete game versus the Orioles in his last time on the mound, was dealing again against the Athletics, using his full array of pitches and not just his blazing fastball to get swings and misses. For Eovaldi, he now has recorded at least six strikeouts in four out of his last five starts, including fanning 11 batters when he faced the Seattle Mariners.

By blanking the Athletics, Eovaldi hasn’t allowed a run for 10 straight innings dating back to his showing against the Orioles, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Eovaldi deserves a ton of credit for quickly putting his dismal way out of view. He’s been nothing short of excellent recently, and that’s obviously a huge plus for the Red Sox.