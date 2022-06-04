Watch Xander Bogaerts Hit Homer On Night He Makes Red Sox History

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts made Boston Red Sox history Friday night against the Oakland Athletics, and he marked the occasion by hitting a home run.

Bogaerts, who surpassed Everett Scott for most games played at shortstop in the franchise’s history, celebrated the feat by breaking a scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth inning by sending a pitch from James Kaprielian over the left-center field wall at RingCentral Coliseum.

Check out how Bogaerts put the Red Sox in front with his sixth home run of the season:

For Bogaerts, it was his 1,094th game at shortstop in a Red Sox uniform, as he broke Scott’s record, which stood since 1921.