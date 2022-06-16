Rafael Devers Hits Another Home Run, Red Sox Defeat Athletics 10-1

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers is unquestionably one of the best players in baseball.

The Boston Red Sox continued to roll Wednesday night as they defeated the Oakland Athletics by a score of 10-1, winning the series in the process.

Devers moved himself up the Red Sox history books with his home run. The Red Sox third baseman sits at 303 extra-base hits in his career, now just 17 behind Mookie Betts for the most in Red Sox history before turning 26 years old.

