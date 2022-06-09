Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Pitching Shutout Angels Again, Secure 1-0 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox won the third game of their four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels, 1-0, at Angel Stadium on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Boston improved to 30-27 on the season, while Los Angeles, who lost its 14th straight contest, fell to 27-31.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox pitching staff continues to far exceed the expectations put upon them to open the season. Minus Garrett Whitlock’s start Tuesday — who was not a starter to open the season — the rotation has been nearly impossible to score on.

Eovaldi kept the trend alive with five scoreless before mysteriously exiting after 84 pitches. Alex Cora brought a trainer out to see the right-hander in the fifth inning, who appeared to be fine. He finished the inning but was replaced by Tyler Danish to open the sixth. The only aspect of Eovaldi’s start that may have indicated an injury was his velocity. The veteran’s fastball was sitting 92-93 mph, a tick below his typical performance. He was able to top out at 97 mph once, a number he usually hits on a regular basis.

Following Eovaldi’s exit, a combination of Danish, Jake Diekman, John Schreiber and Matt Strahm kept the door slammed shut, working with the offense’s lone run scored.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Eovaldi allowed six hits and struck out five in his five-inning start. He did not look like his sharpest self but gutted his way through.