Red Sox’s Alex Cora Calls Trevor Story Best Second Baseman In MLB

In his seventh year in the majors, Trevor Story made to move from shortstop to second base for the first time in his career, and the transition has been a smooth one.

Story has gone through his fair share of ups and downs throughout his first year with the Boston Red Sox. But the 29-year-old has quickly built connections with his teammates and earned high praise from manager Alex Cora. Story has fared well in his new position, including Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals where he spoke about his feelings at second base a quarter of a way through the season.

“I feel good over there,” Story told NESN’s Jahmai Webster on the network’s postgame coverage. “It’s obviously so new to me — just the angles and everything. But honestly, with each night, I’m feeling better and better about it — trying to be athletic and use my history playing (shortstop). Second, it’s been fun, man. I’m enjoying it.”

Cora has called Story a “game changer” for his skills and ability to change positions. The Red Sox manager added more praise Friday night.

“The combination of being quick and fast — not too many guys have that,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And he gains ground, he does. And a lot of people have their doubts with the throwing part of it — he’s been money, money.

“He made all those plays. The one with a man at third, two outs in the fifth, the back end of the shift — for me, that was the toughest play of them all because you have to be on point, on the grass, get through it and put it on money at first base. It’s a routine play, but in that spot, it’s not. Turning plays and talking to the guys — I know it’s been a grind for him, but he doesn’t take a play off. Right now, I can say he’s the best defensive second baseman in the big leagues.”

Story batting has also been key for the Red Sox has well. The second baseman has hit nine home runs and brought in 44 RBI on the year.