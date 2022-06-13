What Xander Bogaerts Has Learned About Trevor Story As Red Sox Teammate

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts played an important role in recruiting Trevor Story to the Red Sox.

Now, nearly three months after Story agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract with Boston, it sure sounds like Bogaerts has an even greater appreciation for the two-time All-Star’s work ethic.

According to The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, Bogaerts recently was asked what he’s learned about Story in their short time together as Red Sox teammates.

“I don’t think ‘not give up’ is the right word,” Bogaerts responded, per Jennings, after several seconds of pondering. “He’s resilient. That might be the word. Just, after the game sometimes, he’ll be working and working until he gets it right. … Persistent might be another good word. Persistent in being successful.”

Jennings’ piece published Monday — which you can read here — focuses on Story’s postgame hitting sessions, which he began alongside Nolan Arenado with the Colorado Rockies and since has brought to Boston, where several Red Sox players have adopted the routine.

Story struggled to begin his Boston career, but his effort and preparation never wavered. And he since has turned around his season, a development that’s had both a tangible and an intangible impact on the Red Sox, who’ve begun to play much better baseball in recent weeks.

“He knows how good he is,” Bogaerts said of Story, per Jennings. “And when he’s not playing the way he wants to play, he just goes out and makes sure he gets that feeling that he wants to get.”