Red Sox’s Alex Cora Doesn’t Mind Rafael Devers’ New Home Run Trot

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers — much like his team — has been on a tear lately. The 25-year-old has homered in each of his last four games, and has a new home run trot to show just how good he’s feeling.

Another day, another Devers dinger. pic.twitter.com/QLBQd3s8xG — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2022

As silly as it sounds, the slightly prolonged trot from Devers is something that can get under the skin of some baseball lifers. But not his manager Alex Cora.

“We don’t mind it. Let the kids play,” Cora said following Boston’s 10-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That’s what they say right? He’s only 25, so, you know, he’s dominating the game and I don’t think people take it personal.

“I think it’s the other way around. Sometimes we’re too humble in certain areas. You know they’re such humble kids who show up every day and play with their heads down, and sometimes it’s cool to enjoy it.”

There’s no doubt that the Red Sox are enjoying their current success. Boston hasn’t lost a series in the month of June, and have captured wins in 11 of their last 13 games.

They’ll look to complete the series sweep over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon. Pregame coverage on NESN begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.