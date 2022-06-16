Red Sox Notes: Alex Verdugo Thrilled To Put End To Homerless Drought

NESN Logo Sign In

For Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, it must have felt like an eternity since he hit his last home run.

In reality, it had been nearly two months, but Verdugo finally snapped a 48-game homerless drought Wednesday night in a 10-1 win for the Red Sox over the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park. Verdugo smashed a two-run shot in the the bottom of the sixth that carried 393 feet into the Boston bullpen to end the streak.

That’s not the only thing Verdugo provided in the win. He was a key catalyst for a potent Boston offense, as he went 3-for-5 from the No. 5 spot in the lineup and recorded a career-high four runs batted in.

“(Verdugo) is in a good spot,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I know the homers, we talk about it, but I think the quality of the at-bats have been much better the last two-and-a-half weeks, three weeks. He knows how important he is hitting behind those guys.”

For Verdugo, he could breathe a sigh of relief rounding the bases after watching the ball sail into Boston’s bullpen on his home run.

Verdugo said following the contest that he hasn’t been consciously trying to go deep, but he’s glad it finally happened since his last round-tripper came on April 16.

“Obviously, we know it’s been a while,” Verdugo told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “Something that I’ve been working on. Obviously, not trying to lift it and hit homers, but I’ve had a lot of balls I hit hard and just didn’t have that right trajectory. It feels really good to finally get that monkey off my back.”