Homecoming King Keegan Bradley In Position After Unforgettable U.S. Open Round

Keegan Bradley knew playing in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club, a course he called the “crown jewel” of New England, would be special.

Bradley, while speaking with reporters before the tournament started, shared that the fact his family never talked to him about playing the major championship in Brookline, well, that was an indication into how much it meant. After all, Bradley attended Hopkinton High School some 30 miles away from the historic layout after growing up in the golf-friendly climate of Vermont.

But it’s safe to assume Bradley couldn’t even imagine how special it would be.

“Honestly, it was one of the most amazing moments of my entire life,” Bradley told reporters when asked about the reception he received walking up the par-4 18th hole during Saturday’s third round, per a provided transcript.

“I got to feel what it feels like to play in Fenway, to play in the Garden, to play in Gillette Stadium,” Bradley said. “I felt like a Boston player there. That was a moment I’ll never forget the rest of my life, and I appreciate the fans giving me that, and I hope to have them cheer again tomorrow.”

Bradley expected to have some 25 family members and friends in the crowd during each of the four rounds. His homecoming got started while throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Tuesday, which he did in front of another 20 family members and friends.

“As a kid, I dream of playing in front of Boston fans and being a Patriot or being in the Garden,” Bradley said. “Most of the time I’m playing across the world or the country, and I’m by myself. And every now and then I’m in Hartford and I get to feel that, or in a Ryder Cup. Out here today felt like I was in a home game, which is something that as a kid, it’s a dream.”