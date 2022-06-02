Uniform Schedule Released For Celtics, Warriors NBA Finals Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will begin their NBA Finals matchup on Thursday night, meaning the time for preparation is over. Now, it’s time to talk fashion.

The NBA has officially announced the uniform matchups for each potential game in the series, with Boston taking a mild approach to their fit choices.

The Celtics will wear traditional home or away uniforms in all but one of the games, so long as the series goes to seven, while the Warriors will mix it up more often. Boston and Golden State are both scheduled to wear their classic home or away uniforms in Game’s 1, 2, 6 and 7, saving their bolder choices for the middle of the series.

Neither team elected to wear any of their throwback options, despite the fact that it is the NBA’s 75th anniversary season and they did in their first matchup back in December.

The 2022 NBA Finals will get underway Thursday, with the Celtics traveling to San Francisco to face the Warriors. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Chase Center.