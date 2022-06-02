Why Celtics Will Come Up Short, Won’t Beat Warriors In NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

Unlike their previous three playoffs series, the Boston Celtics won’t be celebrating by the time the NBA Finals come to a conclusion.

Yes, that will be the Celtics’ reality soon, and let it sink in. The Celtics are not beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and the franchise’s 18th NBA title will remain elusive.

There are many reasons why the Celtics will have to walk off the court, whether at home or on the road, and watch the Steph Curry-led Warriors hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy high into the air.

Curry is certainly one of them. The long-range marksman looks to add to his already incredible legacy, and Curry should be armed with plenty of motivation, too, with him looking to secure his first NBA Finals MVP award.

Curry is the poster boy for Golden State’s remarkable run of success with the Warriors making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in the past eight seasons. That type of experience on the league’s biggest stage is insanely tough to replicate, and the Celtics come nowhere close to matching it. Not one player on Boston’s roster has ever played in an NBA Finals game.

The experience factor really shouldn’t be overlooked. The Celtics have shown their lack of it several times throughout this postseason, especially with their inability to close out games. They coughed up a late lead to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals when all they had to do was secure a defensive rebound off a missed free throw. That simple task went awry for the Celtics with Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown colliding, leading to an easy lay-in attempt for Bobby Portis.

Then there were the last two games against the Miami Heat, in which the Celtics were extremely shaky in the final minutes of both contests. Boston blew a golden opportunity to close the Heat out in Game 6 at home and get much-needed rest before the Finals. Brown missed two critical free throws with 2:18 left in a tied game in that one, as he truly seemed petrified during that high-stakes moment.