WWE Sign Social Media Star Logan Paul To In-Ring Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Logan Paul is returning to WWE.

The company announced on Thursday that they have signed Paul to a contract that will see him make an in-ring return.

According to ESPN, the social media influencer’s contract is for a number of events that will stretch into 2023.

“The pact is a multi-event deal, sources told ESPN, that will push into 2023,” Mike Coppinger wrote. “Paul will compete in the ring at multiple WWE premium live events (formerly called pay-per-views by the company) and will make TV appearances in between based on storylines.”

Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022, teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio. The 27-year old’s next match will likely take place against The Miz at SummerSlam this July, after the former WWE champion turned on him following their WrestleMania match.

WWE has leaned on outside celebrities to fill their next stadium event, as Pat McAfee will also make his return to the ring.