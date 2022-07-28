Andrew Benintendi Reportedly Fully Committed To Yankees After Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, and reportedly have him fully committed.

“Word is, Benintendi has told folks he will get the vaccination. Trade is final, so Yankees must believe he will,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post tweeted Wednesday.

According to a separate report by Heyman, the Toronto Blue Jays were one of the final teams in on Benintendi, which helps spell out the fact Toronto trusted he would get vaccinated prior to any trade. Benintendi was unvaccinated against COVID-19 when the Royals traveled to Canada on July 14, making him ineligible to play due to the country’s vaccine mandate.

Benintendi and the Yankees opened up a series with the Royals on Thursday night.