Brian Windhorst Provides Update On Kyrie Irving’s Trade Market

It sounds like we shouldn’t expect Kyrie Irving to be traded any time soon.

Irving trade rumors were all the rage shortly after the 2022 NBA Finals concluded, but that chatter was quelled when the star point guard picked up his player option for the 2022-23 season. However, the storyline received a resurgence when Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, as it’s tough to imagine the Nets sticking with Irving if KD isn’t around.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess if Irving will be playing for a new team by the time mid-October rolls around. But for now, a deal involving the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be imminent.

“The market on Kyrie remains frozen,” NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “The only team known to have interest is the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Nets have given out the vibe that they want to do a Kevin Durant trade first before moving on to Kyrie.”

Los Angeles does feel like the most realistic landing spot for Irving should Brooklyn move him this summer. Earlier this month, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported there was “palpable optimism” between the Nets and the Lakers about a potential deal involving Irving and fellow point guard Russell Westbrook.