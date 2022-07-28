Celtics Fans Will Love This Danilo Gallinari Offseason Workout Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Danilo Gallinari was excited to sign with the Celtics, and a Twitter video the veteran forward posted Thursday will likely have Boston fans pumped to see him at TD Garden.

The 33-year-old forward said it was a “no-brainer” to sign with the Celtics, and he expects the upcoming season to be a “special” one. Gallinari appears to be primed to ensure those expectations become a reality.

In a video he captioned, “Till the perfection,” Gallinari is seen in a catch-and-shoot drill where he took multiple 3-point shots from the left and right wing.

Gallinari’s skill as a sharpshooter will likely be relied upon as the forward is a career 38.2% from beyond the arc. Gallinari joins Malcolm Brogdon as the Celtics’ top offseason acquisitions who will help Boston in its journey to Banner No. 18.