Danilo Gallinari’s First Tweet After Joining Celtics Will Excite Boston Fans

Danilo Gallinari seemingly couldn’t be happier about his new NBA home.

Gallinari was given the freedom to choose his next team after he was waived by San Antonio following the Spurs-Hawks trade that sent Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. The veteran forward appeared to have options upon hitting the open market and he ultimately decided to join the Boston Celtics on a reported two-year deal.

A few days after landing the contract, which reportedly is worth $13.3 million, Gallinari took to Twitter to share his feelings about becoming a member of the C’s.

“The place I’ve always dreamed #Celtics #Boston #NBA,” Gallinari tweeted, coupled with a photoshopped image of himself wearing a Celtics uniform.

Gallinari has a chance to serve as a solution to a problem that’s troubled Boston in recent seasons. The Celtics need more consistent offense from their role players, and the 15th-year pro has the ability to score in bunches off the bench.