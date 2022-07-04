Celtics Reportedly ‘Unlikely’ To Use TPE To Acquire ‘Substantial Piece’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics appear to be finished acquiring high-impact players in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Boston traded for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon on Friday, and will reportedly sign Danilo Gallinari once the former Atlanta Hawks forward is released from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Celtics still have their $17.1 million traded player exception, which was acquired after trading away Evan Fournier last offseason. The TPE was not used in the Brogdon deal, and Boston has until July 18 to use it before it expires. However, Celtics fans should temper expectations on the player acquired with the TPE.

“A league source said the team is now unlikely to use that to acquire another substantial piece,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach wrote Friday.

“The source said the Celtics had actively pursued trades involving the exception over the past two weeks, but ultimately the deal involving Brogdon, whose salary was too large to fit into the exception, turned out to be the best option,” Himmelsbach added.

The Celtics have plenty of options to use their TPE to acquire a bench contributor. But it appears Boston feels it is set with its current roster — re-signing Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser to multi-year deals Friday.

Boston.com’s Conor Roche noted Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens warned fans the team might not find a suitable suitor to use the $17.1 TPE and the team had smaller TPEs at their disposable.