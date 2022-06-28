Six Players Brad Stevens, Celtics Should Target With Evan Fournier TPE

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Boston Celtics want to add an impactful player to the group which just reached the NBA Finals, they almost certainly will have to do so using the Evan Fournier traded player exception.

Fournier’s TPE of $17.1 million will expire July 18, putting pressure on for the Celtics to use it with less than three weeks remaining.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens explained Boston’s goals are to improve the bench while also finding a player who can help facilitate the offense. Boston’s best chance to address those needs, and thus complement Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, will be to add a player making less than $17 million.

Here are a few players who the Celtics should target:

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs 25-year-old point guard would be an ideal fit given Boston’s need for more playmaking, along with his size and defensive prowess. But it’s likely that Murray, who fits into the exception as he’s on the books next season for $16.5 million, would cost Boston a pretty penny in a trade. The former first-rounder still has two years left on his current contract and averaged career bests of 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds last season. Sure, it’d be a home run, but it’s possible the Celtics opt to go in another direction given that Murray might cost more than others on this list.

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers

Kennard, 26, has been linked to the Celtics with the Clippers reportedly making the sharpshooter available on the open market. Kennard, who led the NBA in 3-point shooting last season by converting a career-best 44.9% of his six attempts per game, has two years left on his contract with a club option for the 2024-25 season. Kennard will carry cap hits in the neighborhood of $15 million each of the next three seasons. Known for his ability as a shooter, Kennard, standing at 6-foot-5 and 206 pounds, has improved on the defensive end.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Kuzma, who is under contract for $13 million each of the next two seasons, would provide the Celtics some much-needed scoring off the bench. Entering his age-27 season, Kuzma averaged 17.1 points per game on 45% shooting from the field in Washington while providing size at 6-foot-9 and 221 pounds. And that was after playing alongside LeBron James for three seasons with the Lakers.