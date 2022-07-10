Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari, Boston Agree To Two-Year Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics reportedly have acquired some much-anticipated bench help.

The Celtics have agreed to a contract with free agent Danilo Gallinari, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski, who previously reported the mutual interest before Gallinari was released or cleared waivers, shared the details of the contract Sunday evening.

Gallinari and the Celtics agreed to a two-year, $13.3 million deal. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes a player option, according to Wojnarowski.

Adding on his partial guarantee for 2022-2023 prior to the Spurs waiving him, Gallinari will make $17M-plus this season and now joins the championship chase with the Celtics. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2022

Gallinari previously had been linked to the Celtics as Boston was listed as his preferred destination before being released by the San Antonio Spurs. Gallinari was traded from the Hawks to the Spurs earlier this month when All-Star guard Dejounte Murray landed in Atlanta. It did not make sense for the veteran Gallinari, entering his age-34 season, to remain with the rebuilding Spurs.

Gallinari will serve as a strong fit while providing the Celtics with scoring off the bench, one aspect president of basketball operations Brad Stevens acknowledged was much-needed. Gallinari also should help space the floor for those like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum given his prowess from long range. Gallinari, who averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds last season, has shot 38% from 3-point range in his career including 40% or better in three of his last four seasons.