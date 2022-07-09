Jayson Tatum Excited About Offseason Additions, ‘Invested’ In Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

It isn’t easy getting over a championship loss. Just ask Jayson Tatum, who is still working on bouncing back from the Boston Celtics’ loss in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Boston fell to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 16. Since then, Tatum has largely been out of the public eye, and admitted just how difficult things have been in his first media session since the end of his season.

“It takes a long time (to get over an NBA Finals loss), I still think about it every day,” Tatum told reporters at NBA Summer League, per video provided by NBC Sports Boston. “It’ll probably take until the season starts, or until we get back to the championship again.”

While the 24-year-old is still working on processing the emotions that come from such a heartbreaking loss, he remains committed to the Celtics.

“I’m invested in being with the Celtics. Myself, JB, Smart, whoever it is,” Tatum said. “Giving our input on who could help us get over the hump next year.”

Boston has seemingly taken the trio’s suggestions into account, as they’ve made some serious acquisition’s in the first few weeks of the offseason, trading for guard Malcolm Brogdon and reportedly signing forward Danilo Gallinari. Those moves in particular caught the eye of Tatum, who’s already reached out to the pair.

“It’s great, great for our team,” Tatum said. “Obviously sad to see your brothers leave, Theis and Aaron, but we got better. Two veteran guys that are proven and ready to help us get to the next level. So I?m excited to have those guys.